Dover Police Department Issues Gold Alert for Missing Bridgeville Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 63-year-old Donald Sheldon of Bridgeville. Sheldon was last seen leaving Dover Behavioral Health on August 27th and has not been seen or heard from since. Attempts to contact or locate him have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Sheldon is described as a white man who is 6’2″and 295 pounds. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time. Anyone with information on Sheldon’s whereabouts should call 302-736-7111.

Donald Sheldon