Dover Police Department Seeking Information on Missing Person Case

The Dover Police Department is seeking information related to the disappearance of Marvin Odom, who was 21 years old at the time he was last seen. In October of 2023, detectives with the Dover Police Department assigned to the First State Fugitive Task Force began looking into active wanted persons in Delaware. During a follow-up investigation, contact was made with Odom’s family. The family revealed that Mr. Odom has not been seen or heard from since a 1995 court case. Detectives are actively seeking information related to his disappearance or information on his whereabouts. Anyone with information on this case should contact Detective Logan Spicer at 302-736-7122×448 or by email at logan.spicer@cj.state.de.us.