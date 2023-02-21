UPDATED: Arrest Made by Dover Police in Arson Fire at Dover YMCA

UPDATED – 02/21/23 12:10pm – Dover Police have arrested a 15 year old boy for an arson fire at the Dover YMCA last Thursday. The teen turned himself in to Police Saturday after they identified him a st the suspect and obtained warrants for his arrest. The teen is charged with 1st degree arson, multiple counts of reckless endangering and criminal mischief. He is being held at Stevenson House in default of $56,000 secured bond

02/17/23 – Dover Police and Fire officials are investigating an arson fire that occurred Thursday evening at the YMCA. Police were called for a fire at the Y just before 5pm. Dover Fire personnel advised that the fire was intentionally set in the bathroom. No suspect description is being released while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should call the Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.