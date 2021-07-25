Dover Police Investigate 2 Weekend Shootings

Dover Police are investigating two shootings over the past weekend.

Gunfire was reported late Saturday night in the 400-block of Barrister Place. A 22-year-old man was shot in the leg. He was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

According to police, three parked vehicles in the area also were hit by gunshots.

Early Saturday at about 3:00 a.m., a 15-year-old boy who was riding a bicycle in the area of Whatcoat Drive was shot in the thigh. The teenager was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury. A nearby apartment occupied by two people was also struck by a single round.

Dover Police are investigating both incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 302-736-7111 or contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.