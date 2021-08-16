Dover Police Investigate 3 Burglaries Before Sunrise Monday

Dover Police are investigating a wave of burglaries.

Within about 30 minutes early Monday:

-at about 4:08 a.m., the front door of the Exxon station at 1710 North DuPont Highway was shattered. Someone used a trash can to steal about 167 packs of cigarettes. A concrete block was used to break in.

-a short time later, someone also tried to break in to Jeweler’s Loupe at 1574 North DuPont Highway but was not successful. A concrete block was found at the scene.

-a concrete block was also used to break through the glass door of the Valero Station , 1358 Forrest Avenue. Again, a suspect stole about 70 packs of cigarettes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.