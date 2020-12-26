Dover Police Investigate Apparent Homicide

Dover Police are investigating an apparent homicide early Friday morning in the area of Town Pointe Apartments on Carvel Drive.

At about 2:13 a.m., Dover Police learned that a gunshot victim had been taken to Kent General Hospital, but had died before arrival. Police said no other details are being released due to the ongoing investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.