Dover Police Investigate Breakfast Sandwich Heist From Local Wawa

Dover Police are investigating a hold-up at the Wawa convenience store on Forrest Avenue, during which about 20 breakfast sandwiches were taken.

At about 6:18 a.m. Saturday, police said an employee tried to stop the suspect from getting away, but the suspect knocked down the employee in the doorway and fled the scene.

A review of surveillance footage shows a white male who arrived in a silver Chevrolet Silverado entering the store with a light green bag and approaching the register area. He then is seen stuffing the breakfast sandwiches into the bag.

A male employee who stood in the doorway to try to block him was “bull rushed” and knocked down, and the suspect got away.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.