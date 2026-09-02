Dover Police Investigate Burglary at Habitat for Humanity Construction Site

The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary at a Habitat for Humanity construction site on Willis Road. At about 8:30 a.m., Dover Police responded to Willis Road for the reported burglary. Upon arrival, officers learned that the duplex under construction had been secured on August 28th at approximately 12:00 p.m. When the work crew returned to the property on September 1st, they found that the key boxes had been removed and damaged, and the rear doors to both units had been left unsecured. A new washer and dryer set was reported stolen from each unit. The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this burglary is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.