Dover Police Investigate Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that left a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers responded to the area of South Kirkwood Street south of Division Street right after 6:00 p.m. Thursday, and found shell casings in the area. An occupied home was hit by gunfire as well.

Police learned that a man had arrived at Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with a gunshot wound. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.