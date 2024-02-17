Dover Police Investigate Shooting at Wyndham Garden Hotel

A Pennsylvania woman was injured in a shooting Friday evening at the Wyndham Garden Hotel on North DuPont Highway. Dover Police were called just before 11pm for shots fired and found the 20 year old victim with gunshot wounds to her body. Police provided aid until EMS arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus with non life-threatening injuries.

Police learned that there was a large party in the ballroom when someone began shooting. The suspect is described as a male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.