Police in Dover were called for a shooting in The Hamlet early Friday morning. Police responded to the area of Village Drive and Quail Hollow Drive just after 2am and located a 24 year old Dover man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. He was taken to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment.

Police have no leads or suspects but ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.