Dover Police Investigate Shooting Incidents

Dover Police released information Tuesday about several incidents involving gunfire:

-A 25-year-old man was shot at about 10:18 p.m. Monday. Officers were called to the area of Garfield Drive and Frear Drive and found the victim lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Kent General Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Police are still looking for suspects, and anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

– A home in the 400-block of New Castle Avenue in Dover was struck by gunfire Monday night, at about 8:09. A female occupant of the home told police that a single round struck the front of her home. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.

– Dover Police made two arrests in connection with a shooting on Fairway Lakes Drive last Wednesday.

According to police, 26-year-old Shakur Peck of Dover was arrested at the Dover Inn, where he had been staying.

Peck is charged with attempted murder and other offenses. 38-year-old Tanesha Milbourne is charged with tampering with physical evidence, after a loaded handgun was found in the motel room’s toilet tank.

The shooting last week left a 26-year-old man in the hospital with gunshot wounds to his face, arm and torso.

Police released these details about the charges:

Peck was committed to SCI on a $264,200 cash bond on the following charges stemming from the shooting and search of the hotel room:

-Attempted Murder 1st Degree

-Possession of Firearm by Person Prohibited (2x)

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony (2x)

-Tampering with Physical Evidence

-Drug Paraphernalia

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree

Tanesha Milbourne was committed to Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on a $64,200 cash bond on the following offenses:

-Possession of Firearm During Commission of Felony

-Conspiracy 2nd Degree

-Tampering with Physical Evidence

-Drug Paraphernalia