Dover Police Investigate Shooting of 21-Year-Old Man

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 21-year-old man to hospital.

Shortly before 4:00 Monday afternoon, police learned about a man who had apparently been shot while inside a residence in the unit block of Stevenson Drive in Manchester Square. The victim was shot once in the upper body, and was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital for treatment.

Police have no other details about the incident. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.