A 22-year-old man is in the hospital after being found shot in Dover.



Police responded to Burger King at East Loockerman Street and South DuPont Highway Sunday at 5:03 p.m. It was learned that the man had been shot in the 800-block of South Little Creek Road.

The victim was being treated at Kent General Hospital for a gunshot wound to his shoulder.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.