Dover Police Investigate Shooting on Willis Road in Dover

A Dover man was injured in a shooting that occurred on Willis Road in Dover Thursday night just before 9 o’clock. Dover Police were called and while checking the area, the victim arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus in his own vehicle.

Police say the victim was driving on Willis Road when someone began shooting at his vehicle – he was shot in the upper body and drove himself to the hospital. Police say two occupied homes were also shot in this incident – no additional injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to call Dover PD at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.