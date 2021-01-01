Dover Police Investigate Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 28-year-old man to the hospital.

Thursday at about 5:17 p.m., police said the man who was shot called police and said he was driving to the hospital. Officers met the man near the Dover Post Office on Loockerman Street, where an ambulance picked him up to take him to Kent General Hospital.

The man was shot in the upper body. The shooting victim was in critical but stable condition.

Police believe the man got into a fight with an acquaintance at a home in the 100-block of Spruance Road, and he was shot during a struggle for the weapon.



The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.