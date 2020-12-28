Dover Police Investigate Sunday Shooting, Gunfire

A 21-year-old man is being treated for two gunshot wounds, but Dover Police say the victim has been uncooperative with the shooting investigation.

Police learned early Sunday morning that a man had been driven to Kent General Hospital. He was shot twice in his upper leg.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the 100-block of South New Street.

Several hours later at about 10:20 a.m., Dover Police responded to the unit block of South New Street. Two occupied homes were found to be struck by gunfire- one was hit three times, the other was struck at least once. No one was hurt.

Anyone who can help with investigations into these incidents is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.