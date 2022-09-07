Dover Police Investigate Weekend Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in a 24-year-old Wilmington man being hospitalized with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police spoke with the man at the hospital Saturday morning, but police said he was uncooperative and would not provide any information or description of a suspect.

A spent shell casing was found in the area of the 100-block of South New Street.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.