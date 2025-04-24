Dover Police Investigating a Shooting on South New Street Saturday Night

A shooting Saturday night is under investigation by Dover Police. Police were called for shots fired just after 9pm on South New Street and found multiple shell casings in the area. Shortly after that police were notified that a 27 year old Dover man arrived at the Bayhealth Kent campus with a gunshot would to his lower body.

Police learned the victim was standing on South New Street when a silver vehicle drove by and the victim was shot. Police have no further description of the suspect.

They ask anyone with information to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.