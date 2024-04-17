Dover Police Investigating a Shots Fired Incident in Capital Green

Dover Police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired Monday afternoon in Capital Green. Around 2 p.m., Dover Police were called to East Water Street and learned that 3 to 4 black men exited a vehicle and began shooting at a parked vehicle that was occupied. The individuals then fled in a white SUV. The person sitting in the vehicle who was shot at fled the area as well prior to police arrival. No injuries were reported as a result of this incident.

This investigation is ongoing