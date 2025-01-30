Dover Police Investigating Another Shots Fired Into Home Incident

Dover Police are investigating another incident in which shots were fired into a home. The latest shooting happened on Tribbitt Street. Police were called about the shooting around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, January 29th. They learned that the home was damaged after someone fired multiple shots at the residence and left in an unknown direction. The home was occupied by two people at the time, and both were unharmed as a result of this incident. There are no additional leads to provide at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb. com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.

In a separate incident this week, shots were fired into a home on Willis Road Tuesday evening causing damage. Four people were in that house but uninjured. The investigation into that incident continues.