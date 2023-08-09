Dover Police Investigating Attempted Robbery at Royal Farms in Dover

Dover Police are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred at Royal Farms on Saulsbury Road in Dover, Tuesday afternoon. Police say a black female entered the business and attempted to purchase tobacco products. She was unable to purchase the items and then began to assault staff at the store, while trying to remove products from behind the counter. No other description of the individual is available at this time. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.