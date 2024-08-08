Dover Police Investigating Burglary at Area Business

The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred sometime between Tuesday August 6th at 8:10 p.m. and Wednesday August 7th at 9:30 a.m. at Network Connect on 20 East Division Street. Officers were dispatched to the business around noon Wednesday. The business was left unsecured overnight. Someone entered and while inside, the individual (s) removed various items belonging to the business and left. There are currently no leads or surveillance photos to release at this time. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous.