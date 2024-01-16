Dover Police Investigating Burglary at Area Business

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Love Nails & Spa on North DuPont Highway in the overnight hours Thursday morning. The investigation began just before 10:00 on January 12th, when Dover Police were called to the business. According to the investigation, at 2:08 a.m., the burglar arrived at the business on foot and broke a glass window. He entered the business and removed an undisclosed amount of money and then ran away. The only description police have released so far is that he is a white male. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department or Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Contact Information:

Call Dover Police at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.