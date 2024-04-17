Dover Police Investigating Burglary at Area Mexican Restaurant

The Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Taqueria El Cabrito, early Tuesday morning. The investigation began at 9:52 a.m., when Dover Police were called to the restaurant, after which they learned that at 12:15 a.m., a heavy-set black male wearing a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants, entered the restaurant by causing damage to the front glass. Once inside the store, he stole money and left.

Additional Information from the Dover Police Department:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.