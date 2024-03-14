Dover Police Investigating Burglary at Cold Stone

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Cold Stone on North DuPont Highway last week. The investigation began on March 13th at 12:26 p.m., when the owner of the store called Dover Police to report the burglary. Police say that sometime between March 7th at 11:00 p.m. and 10:00 a.m. on March 8th, someone entered the rear door of the business that was left unsecured. Once inside, the individual (s) removed property from the business and left. During this incident, the back door of this business was damaged as well. Anyone with information should call Dover Police at (302) 736-7130.