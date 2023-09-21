Dover Police Investigating Burglary at County Eatery

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the County Eatery on North State Street early Wednesday morning. Officers were called just before 4 a.m. for an alarm. They noticed someone had damaged the front door to get inside. Officers entered the business but did not find anyone. The ensuing investigation revealed that whoever did this entered the business, and once inside, stole a cash register then fled the scene. There is no suspect description available at this time.

Additional Information from the Dover Police Department:

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.