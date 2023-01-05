Dover Police Investigating Burglary at Area Liquor Store

Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred at Jolly Joe’s Liquor Store on Whiteoak Road in Dover overnight. Police headed to the business after 3 a.m. following a burglary alarm. They found out that four individuals broke the front door and once inside stole alcoholic beverages and tobacco products. The four fled the area. Police need your help in finding them.

Suspect 1: unknown gender, light skinned, red jcket and gray pants

Suspect 2: light skin male with black jacket and dark pants

Suspect 3: black male with black hooded sweatshirt and white/gray/black pants

Suspect 4: black male with white top and black pants.

Police continue their investigation. Anyone with information should contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers t 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestopperweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.