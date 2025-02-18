Dover Police Investigating Burglary Friday at Cosmic Smoke
Dover Police are investigating a burglary at Cosmic Smoke on South DuPont Highway in Dover that occurred early Friday morning. Dover Police learned that three suspects entered a vacant business next to Cosmic Smoke just after 4:30am – then broke through the wall into Cosmic Smoke and removed products before leaving.
Police say all three suspects were wearing dark clothing.
Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130.