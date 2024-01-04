Dover Police Investigating Carjacking Incident at Del Tech

The Dover Police Department is investigating a carjacking that occurred early this morning around 7:00. Police received a call for a vehicle theft at 100 Campus Drive. According to the investigation so far, a white male pushed the female victim to the ground as she was getting into a 2012 Gray Kia Sedona in the bus parking lot of Delaware Technical and Community College. She sustained minor injuries, and the carjacker fled in the vehicle. The person police are looking for is described as a slim white male wearing a black jacket and a white hooded sweatshirt. There are currently no leads at this time. The vehicle bears Delaware registration XQ468051. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.