Dover Police are investigating a burglary at the Laundry Lagoon on South DuPont Highway just before 3:30 Tuesday morning. Investigation showed that between 2:11am and 3:26am the suspect shattered a front glass door while another suspect stood watch outside. Once in the business the suspect looked around and then left. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.