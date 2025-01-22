Dover Police Investigating Early Morning Robbery

The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at Royal Farms on Saulsbury Road early this morning. The investigation began just before 4 a.m. when Dover Police were called to the store. An employee of the store told police that the robber had entered the store wearing a mask, stated he had a gun, and demanded they turn over money. The victim complied and gave him an undisclosed amount of money. He then ran from the store eastbound. The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black mask, black jacket, black pants, brown boots and gloves. There are no additional leads to provide at this time. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.

Additional Info:

Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware. crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.