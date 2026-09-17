Dover Police Investigating Home Invasion; Suspect at Large
September 17, 2026/
The Dover Police Department is investigating an armed burglary that occurred at a residence on Cherry Street Wednesday night. According to information from the investigation, a 15-year-old girl was sitting on a downstairs couch when an unknown male entered the residence through an unsecured back door or window. Police say the individual pointed a black handgun at the victim and demanded money. When the victim stated she did not know what money he was referring to, the suspect took an iPad, iPhone, four bottles of medication, and a Nintendo Switch charging dock before fleeing through the back of the residence. Four family members were asleep upstairs during the incident. The suspect was described as a tall, thin Black male wearing all black clothing and a mask. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7111.