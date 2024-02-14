Dover Police Investigating Overnight Home Invasion and Shooting

Dover Police are investigating a home invasion and subsequent shooting that left a 31-year-old Dover man injured overnight. The home invasion and shooting happened on Old Forge Drive. Dover Police were called to the home at about 12:45 a.m. Officers arrived on scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his upper body. The victim was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. According to police, three males entered the residence armed with firearms by kicking the back door in and once inside, shot the victim. No other injuries were reported as a result of this shooting and the three were gone when Police arrived. The three are described as black males wearing masks. No other description is available at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.