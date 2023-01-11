Dover Police Investigating Robbery in Parking Lot of Area Apartments

Dover Police are investigating a robbery that occurred on Sunday night at Woodcrest Apartments. The person robbed reported the incident to police on Monday, January 9th about 5 p.m. Police say that the victim went to the apartments Sunday night at around 10:43 p.m. and parked his vehicle in the parking lot of 892 Woodcrest Drive. Three people then went inside the person’s vehicle, and one of the individuals demanded he turn over property while showing him a handgun. He turned over an undisclosed amount of money, a payment card, and a cell phone. The three individuals were able to get away in an unknown direction. Police are still working to identify the robbers, and they are not releasing any description at this time.



This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers t 800-TIP-3333 or online at delaware.crimestopperweb.com; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.