Dover Police Investigating Robbery at Perfume Palace

The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened yesterday evening. Just before 8 p.m., Dover Police were called to Perfume Palace, located in the Dover Mall, for the report of a robbery. Officers learned that two individuals– dressed in all black wearing face coverings– entered the store, conveyed that they were armed with a firearm, and demanded the victim turn over property from the store. They then took property and left the business. There are no additional leads at this time. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.