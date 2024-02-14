Dover Police Investigating Robbery at Verizon

Dover Police are investigating a robbery that occurred at Verizon on North DuPont Highway Monday evening. Police say two individuals, who are described as black males wearing dark clothing and masks, entered the store, and one was armed with pepper spray and a taser. They demanded that the victim, an employee of the store, turn over property from the store. The two obtained an undisclosed amount of merchandise and ran away. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.