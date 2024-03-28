Dover Police Investigating Robbery in Capital Inn Parking Lot

Dover Police are investigating a robbery that occurred in the parking lot of the Capital Inn early yesterday morning. Dover Police were called about 2 a.m. Police say a 53 year-old Dover man was in the parking lot of the Capital Inn when he was approached by four black males. One of the individuals punched the victim and another displayed a firearm. The group then took money from the victim and left. No other description of the four is available at this time. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police.

Additional Information from Dover Police:

The only description of the suspects at this time is four black males

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.