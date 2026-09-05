Dover Police Investigating Shooting Death of Dover Man Outside CAVA Restaurant

Police in Dover are investigating a shooting death that occurred Friday night in the parking lot for CAVA Restaurant on North DuPont Highway. Dover Police received multiple calls for shots fired just before 10pm and officer responding found 18 year old Foster Trader of Dover on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Trader was pronounced dead just after 10pm.

Police have recovered multiple spent shell casings from the scene and reviewing other evidence. Police have no suspect description or suspect vehicle and no arrests have been made. Dover Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting, including any events that led to the incident.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the shooting or observed suspicious activity in the area of CAVA Restaurant to Contact Detective Goad at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.