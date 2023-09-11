Dover Police Investigating Shooting Early Sunday Morning

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 34 year old Dover man early Sunday morning. Police were called to the area of South Bradford Street and West Loockerman Street just after 1:30 for gun shots. While police were at the scene – the victim arrived at Bayhealth Kent Campus in a private vehicle with a gunshot to his lower body.

The investigation has not turned up any witnesses or suspects and police have no leads at this time. If you have information – contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stopper at 800-847-3333.