Dover Police Investigating Shooting on White Oak Road

Dover Police are investigating a shooting Sunday night in the parking lot of the White Oak Apartment on White Oak Road. Police were called just after 10:30 and found a 28 year old man with a gunshot wound to the side of his head. A female witness said she was driving away when a suspect began firing at the car – striking the male passenger. He is in stable condition at Bayhealth Kent Campus. Anyone with information should contact Dover Police at 302-736-7111 or Crime Stoppers AT 800-TIP-3333.