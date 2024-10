Dover Police Investigating Shooting; Two Injured

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in two people being injured and property being damaged yesterday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m.–the Dover Police Department received the report of shots fired in the area of South New Street and West Reed Street. Officers responded and found two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds to their hands. Both victims were transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. The ensuing investigation revealed that two vehicles and a home were also shot during this incident. Police have no leads to release at this time. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.聽

