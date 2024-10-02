Dover Police Investigating Shooting; Two Injured

Dover Police are investigating a shooting that resulted in two people being injured and property being damaged yesterday afternoon. Just before 2 p.m.–the Dover Police Department received the report of shots fired in the area of South New Street and West Reed Street. Officers responded and found two victims who had sustained gunshot wounds to their hands. Both victims were transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus for treatment. The ensuing investigation revealed that two vehicles and a home were also shot during this incident. Police have no leads to release at this time. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb. com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest. You can follow the Dover Police Department by clicking on: Dover Police Website Facebook