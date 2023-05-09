Dover Police Investigating Shots Fired at Homes Near South Queen Street
Dover Police Department are investigating a shots fired complaint in the area of South Queen and West Reed Streets. The police investigation found two homes and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire. Both homes were occupied at the time of shooting – there were no injuries reported. Police say there are no leads at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.