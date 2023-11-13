Dover Police Investigating Weekend Burglary

Dover Police were called for an alarm at Cosmic Smoke just before 1am Saturday morning. Upon arrival, they found the front window broken and checked inside for suspects but found no one. Their investigation revealed two suspects entered by breaking the front window and removed an undisclosed amount of property – running off on foot in the direction of Capital Green. Both suspects were wearing masks.

Dover Police ask anyone with information to contact them at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.