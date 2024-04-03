Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for 40-Year-Old Dover Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 40-year-old James Trotter of Dover. Trotter suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Trotter is described as a black man who is 5’10” and 147 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trotter was last seen in the unit block of South Bradford Street. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time. Anyone with information on Trotter’s whereabouts should call 302-736-7111.