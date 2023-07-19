Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing 34-Year-Old Dover Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 34-year-old Christopher Wilson of Dover. Wilson suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Wilson is described as a black man, who is 5’9″ and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Wilson was last seen in the 700 block of Marta Drive Dover on July 10th at 4:15 a.m. At the time, he was wearing a hooded sweatshirt. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful.

If you have any information on Wilson’s whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.