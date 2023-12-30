Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Man

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 36-year-old Ennio Zaragoza of Dover. Zaragoza suffers from a condition that may pose a risk to his health and safety if not properly monitored and treated. Zaragoza is described as a white man, 5’10”, and 200 pounds, with black hair, and green eyes. Zaragoza was last seen in the 200 block of Walker Road. It is unknown what he was wearing at the time. Zaragoza is believed to be operating a maroon Honda Odyssey with an unknown Delaware registration. Attempts to contact him have been unsuccessful. If you have any information on Zaragoza’s whereabouts, please call 302-736-7111.

