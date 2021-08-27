Dover Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Dover Man

Image courtesy Dover Police

Dover Police have issued a Gold Alert for 88 year old Leon Battle of Dover who was last seen leaving his Townsend Boulevard home around 8pm on Thursday. Battle suffers from dementia which poses a threat to his health and safety if he is not properly monitored. Battle is 5′ 7” and 170 pounds with brown eyes and he is bald. He was in a red Ford Escape with Delaware tags (DAV 116). If you know where he is – contact Dover Police or Crime Stoppers. Pic at wgmd.com and FB page.