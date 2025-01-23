UPDATE: Dover Police Cancel Gold Alert for Missing Middletown Woman

UPDATE: The Dover Police Department is canceling the Gold Alert for Asya Walker. She has been located.

Previous Post:

The Dover Police Department has issued a Gold Alert for 21-year-old Asya Walker of Middletown, DE. Walker was last seen yesterday– January 22nd at about 10:36 p.m. at Bayhealth Kent Campus on South State Street Dover, DE. Walker is described as a black woman who is 5’5″ and 350 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time. Attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful and there is a concern for her safety. If you have any information on Walker’s whereabouts, call Dover Police at 302-736-7111.