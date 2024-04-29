Dover Police Looking for Suspect in Attempted Robbery Early Sunday Morning

Dover Police were called for an attempted robbery just before 1am Sunday in the area of West North Street and Saulsbury Road. They contacted the victims who told police they were approached by a black man wearing a mask and dark clothing – who had a firearm. The suspect demanded the victims turn over property. The 37 year old female ran off and the 53 year old male victim did not comply – the suspect ran off on foot.

Police have no leads but ask anyone with information on this incident to call Dover Police at 302-736-7130 or Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.